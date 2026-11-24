There is a distinct ritual to the Australian summer that demands more from our wardrobes than mere novelty. Between the relentless midday UV, impromptu dips in the ocean, and the inevitable migration from the sand to an open-air wine bar, our swimwear works harder than almost anything else we own. For years, the default aesthetic leaned heavily into razor-thin string bikinis and fleeting micro-cuts that looked striking on an overseas social media feeds but offered little practical longevity in real surf.

This season, however, local fashion editors and discerning industry insiders are shifting the conversation entirely. Rather than chasing disposable trends, the focus has pivoted towards intelligent tailoring, architectural support, and unexpected silhouettes that treat swimwear as an extension of ready-to-wear. From the sharp resurgence of boyleg swim shorts to sculpted underwire balconettes, summer’s most coveted bathers are designed to withstand constant rotation while looking impeccably composed.

The Boyleg Revival: Why Swim Shorts Are Leading the Coastal Shift

After consecutive summers defined by ultra-high cuts and barely-there briefs, the sudden ascendance of the swim short feels both refreshing and overdue. Far from the utilitarian boardshorts of decades past, this modern iteration channels retro Riviera glamour with crisp, tailored proportions. It is a silhouette that offers genuine ease of movement without forfeiting elegance, giving coastal dressing an air of nonchalant sophistication.

In an interview with ELLE Australia, Monday Swimwear co-founder Natasha Oakley noted that swim shorts represent one of the most compelling silhouette shift of the season. “We’re seeing some really interesting shifts in silhouette this season. Swim shorts are one we’re particularly excited about,” Oakley says. “It offers a fresh alternative to the traditional bikini bottom and brings a completely different feel to a swim look.”

Paired with a structured bandeau or a classic underwire top, boyleg bottoms – also seen in nostalgic, textural iterations from Australian label Peony – manage to feel decidedly modern precisely because they prioritise comfort. Rather than fussing with repositioning fabric after every wave, wearers can enjoy a sense of effortless poise.

Underwire Architecture: Structural Support Meets High Fashion

The seasonal edit also reflects a collective appreciation for precision engineering, particularly through the ongoing dominance of lingerie-inspired underwire shapes. For too long, supportive swimwear was treated as an afterthought in high-fashion circles, relegated to matronly cuts and unnecessary padding. Australian designers have upended that dynamic, reimagining underwire as a sleek architectural statement that celebrates clean lines and natural silhouette definition.

Melbourne-based label Form and Fold, founded by Carly and Stephanie, has led this technical evolution by designing specifically for D+ cup sizing. Its designs offer bespoke structural support without sacrificing contemporary styling. Elsewhere, Sydney label Bondi Born harnesses sculpting Italian Lycra and broad-strap construction to deliver minimalist silhouettes that hold their shape season after season.

Oakley echoes this growing appetite for considered construction and elevated details: “We’re also seeing the continued popularity of really flattering underwire shapes, along with more considered hardware and a stronger focus on print.” When the technical foundation is this sound, the result is swimwear that feels as substantial as it looks.

Beyond the Bikini: The Rise of Coordinated Resort Layering

Perhaps the most decisive shift among industry stylists is that swimwear is no longer viewed in isolation. The modern coastal aesthetic treats a one-piece or bikini as the anchor of a complete, considered outfit designed to transition effortlessly across the afternoon. Rather than tossing a hasty cover-up over wet bathers, editors are coordinating their swimwear directly with matching sarongs, airy linen trousers, and delicate crochet layers.

“Our customer isn’t necessarily thinking about a bikini in isolation anymore,” Oakley explains. “She’s thinking about the coordinating skirt, crochet layer or dress and how she can style everything together. Vacation dressing has become much more considered and cohesive, with swim really becoming part of the overall wardrobe rather than a separate category.”

This philosophy reaches its peak in the work of local tastemakers like Christopher Esber, whose sculptural swimwear features signature metal hardware, resin stones, and asymmetric cut-outs. These pieces operate seamlessly as evening bodysuits when styled beneath wide-leg trousers or tailored blazers. Meanwhile, labels like Faithfull the Brand provide relaxed cohesion through hand-dyed prints and matching separates that make seaside dressing feel completely intentional. For the season ahead, the consensus among Australian editors is clear: the finest swimwear should feel just as natural having dinner by the water as it does catching the morning swell.