When Catherine, Princess of Wales stepped out into the crisp London morning on 25 April, the solemnity of the occasion was unmistakable. Attending the annual Anzac Day commemorations on behalf of King Charles III, the Princess laid a wreath at the Cenotaph before joining the congregation at the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. While Catherine has attended the service twice before alongside Prince William, this marked her first time carrying out the ceremonial duty solo – a notable milestone that highlighted her growing constitutional presence as the future Queen.

Dressed in an immaculate navy palette, Catherine adhered to the restrained sartorial decorum expected of royal remembrance. Yet beyond the crisp tailoring and the single commemorative poppy pinned over her chest, the genuine emotional depth of her ensemble lay in her choice of jewellery. Far from incidental accessories chosen merely to match midnight wool, the rare gems selected from the royal vault carried poignant historical ties to Australia and past military commemorations that were remarkably easy to overlook.

Diana’s Saudi Sapphires and the Australian Connection

Framing her face were the radiant Saudi sapphire and diamond drop earrings that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Featuring two large, vivid sapphire clusters encircled by diamonds and suspended from diamond-encrusted studs, the suite was originally gifted to the newlywed Diana in 1981 by the Saudi royal family. Over the decades, the earrings became synonymous with some of Diana’s most iconic appearances, from dancing with John Travolta at the White House in November 1985 to commanding the red carpet at the 1996 Met Gala and gracing the cover of British Vogue in 1994.

Yet their appearance at an Anzac Day service held a far more specific geographic resonance. Diana memorably wore these exact sapphire drops during her high-profile royal tour of Melbourne, cementing them in the visual memory of the Australian public. By selecting them to honour fallen Australian and New Zealand service personnel, Catherine engaged in a masterclass of quiet sartorial diplomacy. It offered a subtle, affectionate tribute to Diana’s enduring connection to the Commonwealth, bridging continents through family heirlooms without the need for grand gestures.

A Personal Military Tribute in Tanzanite

At her neck, Catherine layered another piece steeped in significance: a pear-shaped tanzanite pendant encircled by brilliant-cut diamonds and set in platinum, crafted by British royal jeweller G. Collins & Sons. Widely understood to be a personal gift from Prince William, the pendant has made only sporadic appearances over the past decade, perhaps most famously when the couple hosted Barack and Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016.

However, the true purpose behind rewearing the pendant on 25 April lies in its public debut. Catherine first wore the necklace in March 2015, when she attended the National Service of Commemoration at St Paul’s Cathedral honouring the end of British and Commonwealth military operations in Afghanistan. Plucking the piece from her jewellery box for Anzac Day was an astute, deliberate choice. It subtly linked a treasured personal gift from her husband to a broader, shared history of military sacrifice, aligning personal sentiment with national mourning.

Sartorial Diplomacy in Precision Tailoring

To allow such storied heirlooms to take centre stage, the Princess kept the rest of her ensemble disciplined and architectural. She stepped out in a bespoke midnight navy coat designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, cut with assertive structured shoulders, a nipped-in waist and contrasting ivory arrow-shaped lapels. The graphic tailoring provided a modern frame for her commemorative poppy, ensuring the overall tone remained dignified rather than purely celebratory.

The ensemble was complemented by a new bespoke chapeau from Jane Taylor London – a teardrop-shaped felt design anchored by an oversized architectural bow at the rear – alongside matching navy Gianvito Rossi pumps and a structured DeMellier London Nano Montreal bag. As Princess Anne led early dawn commemorations nearby at Wellington Arch, the official royal accounts reiterated the gravity of the occasion: “The service commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who have lost their lives in conflict and recognises all those who have served,” the palace shared. Catherine’s poised solo outing reflected that ethos entirely, using thoughtful craftsmanship and historic jewels to honour the Anzac legacy with quiet reverence.