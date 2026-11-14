Over Remembrance weekend, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped out in London wearing poignant heirloom jewellery steeped in deep royal history. Beyond strict dress codes, her deliberate sartorial choices quietly linked three generations of royal women in an intimate tribute.

For an occasion defined by sombre ceremony and exacting sartorial protocol, royal dressing is rarely just about what meets the eye. Over Remembrance weekend in London, Catherine, Princess of Wales, demonstrated once again that the most powerful statements are often whispered rather than shouted. Appearing alongside members of the royal family for the annual commemorations, she grounded her austere black ensembles with historic heirlooms that transformed a weekend of national mourning into an intimate tribute across three generations.

While the red poppy pinned to her lapel honoured the fallen service personnel of the Commonwealth, Catherine’s jewellery performed its own quiet work of remembrance. Across two consecutive public appearances – first at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, and subsequently at the Cenotaph on Whitehall – the Princess wore two distinct pairs of earrings. One pair had belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, and the other to Princess Diana, weaving an emotional dialogue between the past and the present.

The Collingwood Pearls: Diana’s Enduring Touchstone At The Cenotaph

On Remembrance Sunday, standing on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office overlooking the Cenotaph, Catherine appeared in an ensemble rich with sartorial heritage. Anchoring her look were the exquisite Collingwood pearl-and-diamond drop earrings, originally presented to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 by the London jeweller Collingwood as a wedding gift ahead of her marriage to the then-Prince Charles.

The delicate design, featuring a diamond-encrusted stud suspending a luminous teardrop pearl, quickly became one of Diana’s most favoured jewels. She wore them throughout her tenure as Princess of Wales, pairing them with everything from casual daywear to that famous off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress in June 1994. By bringing these historic pearls to the Cenotaph, Catherine revived one of Diana’s most treasured possessions in a setting defined by quiet dignity.

The homage extended to the tailoring itself. Catherine paired the earrings with a bespoke, military-inspired black coat dress by Catherine Walker, the late royal’s most trusted couturier. Accompanied by a wide-brimmed Jane Taylor hat and three red poppies, the ensemble established a harmonious visual bridge between Diana’s legacy and Catherine’s contemporary role as Princess of Wales.

The Diamond Frame Heirlooms: A Stately Nod To Queen Elizabeth II

The poignant display of legacy jewellery had begun 24 hours earlier. Attending the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Prince William, Catherine looked to the late monarch’s private vault, selecting Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Orbital Pendant Earrings, frequently referred to by royal historians as the Queen’s Diamond Frame Earrings.

The ornate jewels feature an intricate floral diamond cluster at the ear lobe, from which a cascade of graduating diamonds is suspended within an orbital, glittering frame. While their early historical provenance remains shielded from public records, Queen Elizabeth II wore them on several monumental occasions throughout her reign, most memorably at the 2012 State Opening of Parliament. Catherine debuted the pair publicly in 2016, later turning to them for Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

Echoing the evening’s reflective spirit, Catherine paired the diamonds with an Alessandra Rich pleated polka-dot dress that carried its own emotional resonance. She had previously worn the garment to Westminster Abbey in March 2022 for Prince Philip’s memorial service. Styled with a black suede Ba&Sh belt, pointed slingbacks and a velvet Jimmy Choo clutch, the ensemble was a deliberate composition of sentimental wardrobe choices.

Tracing Three Generations: The Sentimental Art Of Royal Continuity

What made the weekend’s jewellery curation particularly striking was the deliberate symmetry connecting both pieces. Neither pair was a casual loan from the royal collection; rather, both are intimate touchstones in Catherine’s personal history. In 2022, when she marked her milestone 40th birthday with a celebrated series of portraits photographed by Paolo Roversi, it was these exact two sets of earrings that she selected – wearing Diana’s Collingwood pearls in one portrait and the Queen’s diamond frames in another.

Royal jewellery has long served as a subtle cipher for female lineage, duty and continuity. Since the reign of Queen Victoria, pearls and diamonds have stood as the traditional cornerstones of royal mourning attire, symbolising grief, purity and timeless permanence. In an environment where personal speech is tightly restrained by protocol, Catherine’s choices articulate a deep personal reverence. Across 48 hours of national contemplation, her wardrobe honoured not only the fallen, but the formidable women who carved the path before her.