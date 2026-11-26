On Friday 27 November, the cosmic forecast delivers a tender, reflective frequency across Australia as the sentimental Cancer Moon harmonises with the expansive Sagittarius Sun. In the cards, the collective energy is anchored by the Six of Cups, a card celebrating warm nostalgia, childhood memories, and emotional healing. Across AEDT (and AWST in the west), this transit nudges all twelve zodiac signs to pause before the weekend, drop our adult cynicism, and revisit what once brought us effortless joy.

Rather than getting caught in heavy yearning, this transit invites you to use sweet memories as a compass for your present reality. Whether in your work, relationships, or personal downtime, the psychological challenge is allowing yourself to soften without losing your current footing. Read the forecast below for your Sun and ascendant placements to receive your personal single-card message.

Fire Signs: Rekindling Pure Joy and Momentum

Aries: The Fool

Step forward without needing a guarantee, Aries. The Fool invites you to reclaim the fearless optimism of your youth, when you tried new things simply for the thrill of discovery. Shed the pressure to be an instant expert, and let yourself play, experiment, and leap into an exciting venture with zero baggage.

Leo: The Sun

Give yourself permission to fully switch off, Leo. The Sun shines directly on your playful side, encouraging you to step away from heavy obligations and laugh without restraint. Call an old friend, watch something hilarious, or plan a relaxed Friday evening that feeds your inner child and lifts your spirits.

Sagittarius: Page of Wands

Your curiosity is ready for a fresh direction, Sagittarius. The Page of Wands stirs creative excitement regarding your professional path and personal pursuits. Take a small step toward learning a new skill or exploring an unconventional interest, even if you are just testing the waters for now.

Earth Signs: Grounded Comfort and Reclaiming Space

Taurus: Queen of Pentacles

Pour your energy into sensory comfort, Taurus. The Queen of Pentacles asks you to turn your home into an authentic sanctuary by recreating the simple, low-cost rituals you loved growing up. A warm home-cooked meal, fresh sheets, or quiet time in the garden will restore your battery instantly.

Virgo: The Hierophant

You are viewing old lessons through mature eyes, Virgo. The Hierophant asks you to review long-held routines and family traditions with fresh perspective. Honour the principles that still protect your peace, but feel free to discard outdated rules that no longer match who you have become today.

Capricorn: Ten of Wands Reversed

Drop the mental weight you have been carrying all week, Capricorn. Appearing in reverse, the Ten of Wands is your cosmic permission slip to leave the non-urgent chores for Monday. Take a proper breath, turn off your work notifications, and enjoy a genuine mental break without an ounce of guilt.

Air Signs: Honest Connections and Inner Wisdom

Gemini: Page of Swords

Channel your sharp intellect into meaningful inquiries, Gemini. The Page of Swords invites you to ask thoughtful questions about your family roots and personal history. Listening to stories from older generations or reflecting on childhood patterns will unlock surprising clarity about your present ambitions.

Libra: Two of Cups

Connection flows where reciprocity lives, Libra. The Two of Cups highlights mutual understanding, making this Friday the perfect moment to pick up the phone and message someone special you have lost touch with. A simple, spontaneous conversation can easily bridge any distance.

Aquarius: The High Priestess

Trust the gut instincts you have spent years second-guessing, Aquarius. The High Priestess reminds you that your younger self often grasped things about people and environments that logic could not immediately explain. Tune out the external noise and listen closely to your intuition.

Water Signs: Emotional Healing and Shared Warmth

Cancer: Four of Pentacles

Bring your sentimental treasures out of hiding, Cancer. The Four of Pentacles encourages you to interact with cherished keepsakes, whether that means rereading an old letter or wearing inherited jewellery. Give those meaningful objects a visible place in your daily life instead of locking them away in a drawer.

Scorpio: Six of Swords

Take a quiet moment to acknowledge how far you have travelled, Scorpio. The Six of Swords acts as a gentle mental crossing, showing you that the storms of your past are steadily receding. Reviewing old memories today will only highlight your quiet strength and resilience.

Pisces: Three of Cups

Surround yourself with easy camaraderie, Pisces. The Three of Cups encourages you to break up the mundane grind with a relaxed social gathering. Meet a mate for a quick flat white or organise a casual Friday drink, because genuine connection will replenish your emotional cup.