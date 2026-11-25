Sienna Miller has spent decades mastering effortless bohemian elegance, gliding across red carpets and front rows with enviable insouciance. Yet, when it comes to the administrative gymnastics of organising a wedding, the 44-year-old actor is refreshingly down to earth. Appearing at the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ Madden at The Culver Theater in California, Miller gave a candid update on her plans to marry fiancé Oli Green, revealing that very little progress has been made.

“We’re so bad at it,” Miller told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “I’m not organised. He’s not organised. We have not got anywhere.” Rather than bringing in an army of high-profile event planners to orchestrate an immaculate celebrity wedding, the couple have found themselves caught up in the demands of modern family life. While they are loosely eyeing 2027 for the ceremony, the wedding mood boards appears to have taken a back seat to nursery logistics.

“We’ve Not Got Anywhere”: Why Parenting Trumps Planning

The logistical paralysis makes complete sense when surveying their household. Miller and the 29-year-old Green are currently raising a lively blended family of three, an arrangement that leaves little room for cake tastings or seating charts. The pair welcomed a daughter in late 2023, followed swiftly by a son whose arrival was announced in May. Add Miller’s 14-year-old daughter, Marlowe – whom she co-parents with former partner Tom Sturridge – and the prospect of coordinating a black-tie guest list becomes almost comical.

“We like the idea of getting married next year. We’ll see if we can pull it out the bag,” Miller explained. “We’re aiming to do it, but it takes a lot of planning, and we’ve got a baby and another baby and a 14-year-old, so we’re … yeah.” Between the sleepless rhythms of newborn care and the discerning lifestyle demands of a stylish teenager, prioritising floral arrangements has taken a definitive back seat. It is an honest, relatable confession from a woman whose personal aesthetic is so widely emulated, proving that even sartorial icons succumb to family triage.

Sweaty Palms and Stained T-Shirts: The Central Park Proposal

The unhurried attitude towards their impending nuptials echoes the gloriously unpretentious spirit of Green’s proposal. While celebrity engagements are often choreographed down to the drone camera and sunset lighting, Green opted for an impromptu gesture that caught Miller entirely off guard. The moment unfolded during a stroll through New York’s Central Park in May, just weeks after she had given birth to their son.

Recounting the afternoon during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miller admitted she looked decidedly unready for a milestone proposal. “Please God, not now, I had the greasiest hair [and] sort of stains on the T-shirt – it was full postpartum beauty,” she joked. Her suspicions were aroused only when Green’s relaxed demeanour gave way to sheer, unscripted panic. “Why is he being weird? Suddenly, chat, chat and then a bit quiet and a bit sweaty-palmed,” she recalled, laughing at his desperate attempts to divert her attention by pointing at birds before presenting the ring. Rumours circulated shortly afterwards when Miller was seen wearing an engagement diamond in Barcelona, with the happy news officially confirmed in June.

From Halloween Sparks to 2027 Nuptials: Inside Their Romance

The couple’s relaxed approach to ceremony mirrors a relationship that has blossomed with quiet confidence since late 2021, when they met through mutual friends at a Halloween party. While their 15-year age difference initially gave Miller slight pause, Green quickly proved that generational gaps pale in comparison to emotional maturity. By the time they made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022, their chemistry was obvious.

Rather than conforming to traditional Hollywood timelines, Miller and Green have built their partnership around mutual ease and blended family life between London and New York. While a 2027 wedding remains the tentative goal, Miller is clearly in no rush to swap practical family contentment for rigid event schedules. Whenever they do manage to pull it out of the bag, one expects their wedding to reflect the very essence of their romance: warm, unpretentious and undeniably chic.