If the past few months felt like swimming upstream through wet cement, you are not imagining it. Between heavy retrograde drag and lingering emotional residue, late spring tested everyone’s patience across Australia. That grind finally breaks this December. With Venus shifting forward, the Sagittarius New Moon on 8 December (AEDT), and Saturn stationing direct on 10 December, the celestial atmosphere clears significantly. While everyone catches a breather, five placements in particular, whether by Sun sign or ascendant, are stepping into a golden run: Sagittarius, Scorpio, Capricorn, Libra, and Gemini.

This shift is not about vague good vibes, but practical, overdue momentum. Decisions that felt paralysed since mid-year suddenly gain traction. You will notice overdue workplace conversations reaching clean resolutions, bank accounts breathing easier, and relational confusion sorting itself out. For these five signs, December acts as a strategic springboard rather than an end-of-year burnout spiral.

Fire and Air Placements Gaining Clarity and Reach

Sagittarius: Total Personal Reset

December delivers a triumphant homecoming. The New Moon in your sign on 8 December offers a genuine clean slate, helping you recalibrate your compass after months of second-guessing. When Saturn stations direct on 10 December, long-term plans you have debated since winter finally receive a green light. Once the Sun shifts into Capricorn on 21 December, that renewed confidence turns directly into practical gains, allowing you to wrap up the year with financial stability and razor-sharp direction.

Gemini: Dynamic Partnerships and Project Greenlights

Collaboration becomes your secret weapon this month. With Mercury entering your opposite sign on 6 December, followed closely by the Sagittarius New Moon, stale negotiations and radio silence from business contacts come to a sudden halt. Saturn turning direct unblocks collaborative projects that stalled out six months ago. As long as you stay transparent about your capacity, you will convert casual conversations into genuine career leverage before the holiday break.

Libra: Boundary Resets and Social Relief

The mental exhaustion you carried through November dissipates as your ruling planet finds solid ground. Venus entering Scorpio on 4 December wraps up unresolved financial tension, letting you breathe easier during the expensive festive season. Meanwhile, Mercury sparks direct, refreshing conversations from 6 December onwards. You will find yourself stepping effortlessly into a mentorship role among colleagues and mates, armed with the discernment needed to decline obligations that drain your energy.

Water and Earth Placements Securing Material Wins

Scorpio: Magnetism and Financial Resolution

You are stepping back into your power with formidable ease. Venus slips into your sign on 4 December, settling old misunderstandings and restoring your natural magnetism. Financial anxiety also lifts around the New Moon on 8 December, creating room for well-timed salary negotiations, bonus discussions, or profitable new ventures. With Saturn moving direct on 10 December, you regain the patience to construct airtight professional plans without second-guessing your worth.

Capricorn: Closure and Rising Momentum

The initial days of December invite you to release outdated personal baggage and quiet the internal critic. Relief arrives swiftly when your ruling planet, Saturn, stations direct on 10 December, dissolving home and domestic tensions that dragged on for months. Once the solstice hits on 21 December, the Sun enters your sign, closely followed by Mercury on 25 December. You step into your own season with unmatched mental clarity, ready to claim executive authority over your life and ambitions.