On Monday 23 November, a remarkably buoyant planetary alignment sets a prosperous tone for the working week ahead. The Sun in expansive Sagittarius locks into a harmonious, fluid trine with Neptune in pioneering Aries, directly benefiting the Fire signs while offering an intuitive financial reset for one Water sign. If you have Sun or ascendant placements in Sagittarius, Aries, Leo, or Pisces, this cosmic green light shifts your focus toward personal agency, calculated risks, and tangible material growth.

Rather than waiting around for luck to fall from the sky, this transit alters how you price your worth, pitch your ideas, and manage your everyday cash flow. The underlying psychological breakthrough is straightforward: you are done seeking external permission to build the professional and personal life you actually want.

Fire Signs: Bold Moves and Monetised Passions

Sagittarius: Trusting Your Inherent Expertise

With the Sun illuminating your sign, your natural authority takes centre stage. You do not need another certification or someone else to rubber-stamp your credibility before you launch a service, pitch a project, or negotiate your rates. You already hold specialised knowledge that others find genuinely useful. Monday provides the push you need to package that experience into a practical income stream, trusting that your intuition knows precisely how to lead.

Aries: Taking the Wheel Without Apology

With visionary Neptune stationed in your sign forming a clean connection to the Sun, your appetite for independence peaks. The lingering habit of waiting for someone else to validate your plan evaporates. As you shed self-doubt, your leadership becomes immediately attractive to clients, managers, and collaborators. Backing your own vision is what unlocks financial traction this week.

Leo: Converting Creative Play into Revenue

Your natural flair is your strongest commercial asset right now. Instead of getting bogged down in perfectionism, share what you are working on while it is still fresh. People are drawn to the enthusiasm and ease you bring to your craft, and that engagement translates directly into earning potential. Packaging an enjoyable process into an offering allows you to monetise what already comes naturally to you.

Water Intuition: A Pragmatic Reset for Pisces

Pisces: Building Financial Freedom Through Clarity

Because Neptune is your modern planetary ruler, this transit reaches straight into your daily reality. For you, abundance this Monday arrives as calm, grounded control rather than chaotic hustle. You are finding the motivation to cut out impulsive retail therapy and emotional spending that drains your bank balance. Streamlining your budget gives you immediate financial breathing room, proving that peace of mind often starts with practical boundaries.

How to Channel This Momentum on Monday

To turn this celestial window into measurable outcomes before the working day wraps up, focus on grounded execution: