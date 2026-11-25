When the cover of Country Life’s special 11 November issue was revealed, royal watchers were greeted by a familial pastoral scene: Prince William leaning comfortably against a rustic wooden gate, rolling green hills stretching out behind him. Yet it was not the Prince of Wales’s waxed jacket or relaxed smile that got social media talking. Rather, it was one small line beneath the magazine’s masthead : “HRH The Princess of Wales talks to Robert Macfarlane.”

While putting together the magazine’s bumper, nearly 300-page edition – a project that took him six months to complete – William turned what could have been a solo editorial project into a rare collaboration. By inviting Catherine to take part, the future King created an unexpected royal first, giving his wife a platform to share her thoughts on nature and literature, highlighting their partnership.

A Cover Story Hidden in Plain Sight

The Princess’s name initially appeared as a little surprise for eagle-eyed royal watchers. When a curious fan asked on X (formerly Twitter) whether Catherine had an interview inside, the magazine responded playfully with an “eyes” emoji, telling readers to watch this space. The result was far from a conventional royal profile, but a conversation bringing together two shared interests Catherine and celebrated British nature writer Robert Macfarlane, whose acclaimed books include Underland and Is A River Alive?.

The pairing also reflects Catherine’s longstanding interest in nature and literature. Catherine’s interest in Macfarlane’s work dates back to 2019, when she was presented with a copy of his book The Lost Words during an official visit to Islington. At the time, she spoke about sharing its celebration of nature with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Her appearance in the edition marks a continuation of that longstanding passion, highlighting the importance of the natural world in both education and everyday life.

Beyond Country Pubs and Cider: William’s Purpose-Led Issue

Naturally, a nearly 300-page country-focused issue guest-edited by a royal offers plenty of personal details. Readers are treated to William’s personal interests, from his preference for a pub visit and a cold pint of cider over ice, to his love of wild swimming, country dog walks, and a look inside the gardens of Highgrove House.

“Prince William’s edition champions a lot of causes close to his heart,” says Paula Minchin, managing and features editor at Country Life. “Yet it also offers a real insight into his life: he likes wild swimming, he likes his dogs, he likes walking, and he loves being out in the countryside with his children.”

Yet William also used the issue to address more serious subjects. Drawing on his training at Sandhurst and his experience as an RAF search and rescue pilot, the Prince commissioned an in-depth investigation into servicewomen’s experiences within the British Armed Forces. After private consultations involving the Royal Navy, Army, and RAF – where personnel described experiences of harassment involving intoxicated individuals in barracks and feeling as though they were treated as commodities – William spoke out against the situation. “We need to ensure our military culture is more inclusive of women,” he wrote, adding: “At the moment, I don’t feel that we meet those standards and, as a former serving officer, I really mind it when those who wear the uniform now don’t feel safe, respected or valued.”

An Inherited Tradition of Royal Editors

By taking on the role of guest editor at Country Life, William is continuing a family tradition. His father, King Charles, has also guest-edited the magazine twice for his 65th and 70th birthdays, while Princess Anne and Queen Camilla have also contributed to the magazine. Indeed, there is also an interesting connection between William and Catherine’s contributions: when Queen Camilla guest-edited the magazine in 2022, Catherine was behind the camera at Ray Mill House, where she photographed her official portrait.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the Prince’s guest editorship “reflects a desire to celebrate the people, places and innovative stewardship helping to secure its future for generations to come.” By involving Catherine in this special edition, William showed how thier shared interest in the countryside extends beyond an individual pursuit, but a shared interest that could become part of their future public roles.