When Nicole Kidman arrived at the Chanel Cruise 2026–27 presentation in Sydney, all eyes weren’t just on the collection making it’s on way down the runway. While the Oscar winner remains one of the French fashion house’s most enduring ambassadors, it was her unexpected guest who caught the attention of the local front row. Rather than her eldest daughter and regular fashion-week companion, 18-year-old Sunday Rose, Kidman walked arm in arm with her youngest, 15-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

The appearance marked a subtle but notable change. Celebrity parents introducing their teenage children to the world of high fashion is hardly novel, but Kidman appears to be orchestrating a fascinating study in contrasts. While one sister has chosen the demanding, high-exposure discipline of the international runway, the other is being eased into the luxury orbit through a far more sheltered, curated front-row induction.

Faith Margaret’s Measured Front-Row Debut on Home Turf

For years, Kidman and husband Keith Urban have been careful to protect their daughters’ privacy, keeping them largely out of the international paparazzi spotlight. Yet over the past year, Faith Margaret has gradually started making more public appearences alogside her mother. Before arriving on Sydney harbour for the Cruise showcase, the 15-year-old was spotted beside her mother at the US Open in September, followed by a front-row appareance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer ready-to-wear show in Paris.

Bringing Faith to the Sydney presentation gave the appareance an added sense of occasion. Rather than thrusting her into the frenzy of a major European fashion week, Kidman introduced her youngest to the fashion landscape on home soil. So far, Faith’s appearances have been relatively understated. She is not headlining international campaigns or walking for legacy houses; instead, she is getting a closer look at the industry from the comfort of her mother’s side, making occasional appearances without taking on the demands of the spotlight herself.

Sunday Rose’s Ascent From Red Carpets to the Runway

If Faith’s emergence is a gentle introduction, Sunday Rose’s has made a much bigger entrance. At 18, Sunday moved beyond simply attending fashion events with her mother and is now building her own modelling career. After making a closely watched runway debut for Miu Miu, she further established her credentials by walking the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2026 haute couture presentation in Paris, followed by an appearance on Alessandro Michele’s Valentino runway.

Sunday has embraced the wider world of fashion and celebrity events. Beyond the international runways, she has accompanied Kidman to the Met Gala – taking to the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in custom couture – and attended exclusive Olympic events in Paris. Sunday is not simply Kidman’s fashionable companion; she is beginning to establish herself as a fashion figure in her own right. While her pedigree undoubtedly opened initial doors, stepping onto a haute couture runway means stepping into an industry where public scrutiny comes with a territory that her younger sister has, thus far, chosen to avoid.

A Tale of Two Wardrobes: Tailoring Versus Youthful Ease

The contrasting paths of the two sisters were mirrored in the outfits worn at Chanel’s Sydney Cruise presentation. Kidman opted for a deconstructed masculine silhouette, pairing straight-leg tailored trousers with a cropped black jacket featuring dramatic coattails. Worn open over a delicate white waistcoat over a matching tank top, the look was grounded by inky satin pumps – a polished but understated ensemble that allowed her daughter to shine.

Faith, meanwhile, opted for a youthful perfect youthful take on French luxury. She wore a cream ribbed zip-up jacket finished with two tiers of gold-studded pockets, zipped neatly to the collar, matched with a simple mini skirt. Styled with a camel suede handbag and strappy silver mules, adding a more polished touch without making the look feel overly mature. By steering clear of heavy evening wear or overly mature silhouettes, the styling struck a balance: introducing an adolescent to the luxury realm while letting her dress precisely like a stylish 15-year-old.