At 59, Nicole Kidman has collected an Oscar, graced some of the world’s most prestigious red carpets, appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia for the twelfth time. Yet, when asked to choose one moment from her life to revisit, there were no Cannes standing ovations or haute couture fittings on her wish list. Instead, her heart remains tethered to the New South Wales coastline, where childhood summers meant January sunshine, Christmas tinsel and gardenias in bloom.

Instead, Kidman’s heart remains tethered to a sun-bleached stretch of the New South Wales coastline in the 1970s. In a reflective conversation orchestrated by the fashion masthead – featuring questions posed by dozens of her industry peers – the actress revealed that her ultimate sanctuary is a memory that almost every Australian holds dear: a sweltering, carefree January summer holiday by the sea, complete with tinsel and gardenias in bloom.

The Carefree Magic of Avoca Beach and January Days

The question came from author Liane Moriarty, whose creative collaborations with Kidman on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers has evolved into an enduring friendship. Moriarty posed a deeply sensitive question about the star’s late parents, Antony and Janelle Kidman: “I know how much you miss your mum and dad. If I could grant you the opportunity to time travel back to a moment in your childhood, where and when would it be?”

Kidman did not hesitate, casting her mind back to childhood escapes spent between Avoca Beach on the Central Coast and retreats into the misty greenery of Barrington Tops, north-west of Newcastle. “I would go back to that Christmas holiday, that January, when there was not a care in the world,” Kidman explained. “We had a fake tree and tinsel. I love the smell of the summer and the gardenias.”

The sensory simplicity of that memory highlights an experience uniquely familiar to those who grew up along the Australian coast. Long before international film sets beckoned, Kidman’s festive season was shaped by hot sand, bathers drying on the line, and unpretentious domestic rituals. Following the heartbreaking loss of her beloved mother, Janelle, those sunlit January afternoons represent far more than vintage nostalgia; they serve as an enduring emotional touchstone.

Translating the Southern Hemisphere Christmas Abroad

For international observers, the reality of a December holiday spent under the blazing heat of a Southern Hemisphere summer remains an enigma. Kidman admitted that her overseas peers are frequently bemused by the cultural tradition of trading snow and heavy knitwear for surfboards and seafood.

“I’d go back there – my family, and being a little girl,” she said, before declaring her intention to ensure that distinct Australian tradition does not fade into the past. “But I can re-create it now for my kids, and I can re-create it maybe for grandkids. Bring on the tinsel and the beach.”

Passing down that barefoot, unhurried ease to her daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith, 15, is an active choice. While the teenagers navigate lives that span Nashville and international fashion weeks, Kidman is deliberate about keeping their Australian heritage tactile. For Kidman, the festive season does not require picture-postcard snowscapes; it lives in the scent of coastal salt, shimmering afternoon heat, and a synthetic tree wrapped in silver garland.

Presence Over Perfection: Nicole Kidman’s Maternal Anchor

This fierce commitment to family ritual reflects a broader philosophy Kidman has cultivated around motherhood. When pressed by co-star Zoe Saldaña on how she navigates the relentless demands of high-profile film projects alongside raising children, Kidman dismissed the modern myth of balance, noting that there is “no such thing as perfection.”

Her maternal boundary, however, is non-negotiable. “As I always say to my daughters, ‘if push came to shove, that all goes out the window, there is nothing more important than you’,” she explained. Kidman ensures her daughters know they can call her on set at any time and receive immediate priority over production schedules. “To know that you are absolutely the priority, that you will never, ever not be put first when it’s really needed, for me, that’s love,” Kidman said.

That protective boundary extends to her everyday presence. Kidman acknowledged she remains notorious among friends for being “terrible” on her mobile phone, actively resisting the urge to scroll in favour of remaining present in the natural world. Recreating the sun-drenched Australian Christmases of her youth is simply another extension of that philosophy – anchoring her daughters in the quiet luxury of ocean air, family loyalty, and undivided attention.