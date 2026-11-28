There is a distinct art to navigating corporate tailoring without looking as though you are headed straight for a tense board meeting. While stepping out in Manhattan’s West Village for a Screen Actors Guild nominating screening of her Paramount+ espionage drama Lioness, Nicole Kidman demonstrated precisely how to dissolve sartorial rigidity. The Australian screen icon delivered a masterclass in modern balance, marrying architectural structure with an unabashed dose of 19th-century romance.

Rather than reaching for a predictable silk camisole or a clinical poplin shirt, Kidman opted for an unexpected counterweight: a high-collared, lace-ruffled blouse that looked as though it had stepped directly from the pages of Pride and Prejudice. Layered beneath an architectural wool two-piece suit from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, and finished with a quilted Chanel 25 handbag and flat leather loafers, the ensemble provided an inspiring blueprint for contemporary city dressing.

The Architecture of Sarah Burton’s Givenchy Suiting

At the core of the look was a dark grey two-piece suit from Sarah Burton’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection for Givenchy. Burton, renowned for her razor-sharp eye for tailoring and romantic historicism during her long tenure at Alexander McQueen, brought that same sculptural precision to her vision for the French house. Crafted from a heavyweight grain de poudre wool, the jacket departed from classic double-breasted formulas in favour of an avant-garde reverse lapel.

Instead of resting traditionally along the collarbone, Burton’s lapel notch sits dropped towards the waistline, opening up a deliberate geometric frame against the torso. As Burton explained in an interview with The Business of Fashion, her studio team “cut the jacket open, folded the collar forward and laid it flat against the body” to create an unstudied yet exacting silhouette. Paired with high-waisted balloon trousers featuring deep front pleats, the suit balanced sharp discipline with generous movement – a proportion Kidman carried with characteristic, statuesque ease.

Jane Austen Romance Meets Modern Street Style

Where traditional suiting often leans into boardroom austerity, Kidman introduced deliberate historical drama. The visual anchor of the ensemble was the delicate white lace blouse layered beneath the open jacket. Featuring a high pie-crust collar and intricate ruffled bib detailing, the garment channelled the romantic tropes of the Regency era, invoking the literary world of Jane Austen and the enduring charm of period drama costuming.

By filtering the Regencycore aesthetic through a modern tailoring lens, Kidman prevented the garment from reading like theatrical cosplay. The tactile lightness of the lace offered a striking counterpoint to the dense, masculine texture of the Givenchy wool. It was an intentional meeting of two stylistic worlds: structured British-infused tailoring on the outside, and delicate, poetic craft underneath. For Australian women navigating transeasonal dressing, this layering technique demonstrates how vintage textures can instantly soften structured workwear blazers.

The Chanel 25 and the Everyday Polish of Flat Loafers

Accessories can easily make or break a period-infused silhouette, and Kidman’s selections ensured the look remained firmly grounded in contemporary luxury. Rather than leaning into delicate antique jewellery or vintage accents, she reached for a quilted black leather Chanel 25 bag. As a longtime ambassador of the historic French fashion house, Kidman regularly integrates its iconic leather goods into her daytime wardrobe. The bag’s diamond quilting and refined hardware introduced an unmistakably Parisian polish to the streets of New York, proving that mixing premier fashion houses creates a far more compelling personal statement than wearing head-to-toe runway looks.

Equally notable was Kidman’s deliberate refusal of sky-high stilettos. In their place, she selected minimalist flat black leather loafers, allowing the fluid hems of her pleated balloon trousers to pool effortlessly over the vamp. The choice underscored a pragmatic, modern approach to city dressing. A walking-friendly flat shoe immediately strips high-concept tailoring of its stiffness, transforming runway garments into a functional, sophisticated uniform suited to long days and cool evenings alike.