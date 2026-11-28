Anyone who has ever attempted to shepherd a household of children out the front door understands that domestic serenity is rarely a spontaneous occurrence. For Miranda Kerr, whose sprawling Los Angeles home is shared with husband Evan Spiegel and four energetic sons aged between two and 15, finding quiet requires deliberate calculation. Stepping out onto the red carpet at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on 14 November, the Australian supermodel and beauty entrepreneur acknowledged with characteristic warmth that simply leaving the house for an evening engagement remains a formidable logistical feat.

Yet behind the polished gala appearance and the measured poise lies a grounded maternal coping mechanism: a fiercely guarded morning ritual. Rather than succumbing to the immediate demands of the breakfast rush, school bags and toddler negotiations, Kerr establishes her equilibrium long before the rest of her family begins to stir. In a household defined by boundless masculine energy, her daily anchor is carved out in the pre-dawn stillness through the discipline of Vedic meditation.

The Pre-Dawn Sanctuary: Why Early Mornings Are Non-Negotiable

Kerr was first introduced to Vedic meditation at 17, but the ancient mantra-based practice has taken on an entirely different role in her four-child household. While purists might advocate for two silent 20-minute sessions each day, Kerr has embraced a pragmatism familiar to any working parent. The afternoon luxury has vanished, replaced by an unwavering commitment to the early morning hours before the alarms sound and the demands roll in.

“Meditation for me has been such an incredible tool, and I learned when I was 17 how to meditate, and I’ve been more religious about it probably in the last year than ever,” Kerr said in comments recirculated by PEOPLE. “I don’t have the luxury of having 20 minutes twice a day, but I do have the luxury right now of fitting it in the morning before the kids wake up.”

That deliberate sacrifice of sleep in exchange for mental clarity allows Kerr to enter the day on her own terms. By establishing an internal sense of calm before addressing the needs of her family, she avoids the reactive tempo that so often colours busy households. It is an act of self-preservation that she treats not as an indulgence, but as an essential piece of emotional maintenance.

Passing Down the Practice: Mantras for a Household of Boys

Her commitment to mindfulness has evolved into a shared family language. Rather than keeping her practice confined to her bedroom, Kerr enlisted her personal Vedic meditation teacher to guide her older boys – 15-year-old Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, alongside eight-year-old Hart and seven-year-old Myles – through an introductory ceremony. Each boy was bestowed with an age-appropriate personal mantra to anchor their own practice.

“I’ve taught the kids, [and] they have their own mantra that they were given by my Vedic meditation teacher, and she sat with them,” Kerr explained. “We did a little meditation. She did her little ceremony when we did a meditation together for my 6, 7, and 15-year-old. My 15-year-old is pretty consistent with it. He finds it really grounding and helpful.”

Witnessing a teenage boy voluntarily adopt a silent meditation ritual speaks volumes about its utility. In a culture saturated with screens and endless sensory stimuli, offering young men a practical mechanism to decompress and self-regulate provides lasting benefits far beyond childhood.

Toddler Negotiations and the Reality of Mothering Four Sons

Mindfulness, however, does not entirely shield Kerr from the unvarnished realities of the toddler years. While Flynn was occupied with an art project and the middle boys have grown accustomed to their parents slipping out for charitable commitments, two-and-a-half-year-old Pierre proved far less accommodating when Kerr prepared for the gala.

“My 2-and-a-half-year-old is really in the 2 phase and wanting to make sure that I read him all his books,” Kerr told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “He doesn’t understand the concept of time, that Mommy has to go. It’s very sweet at the same time. I also have a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old. They’re a little more understanding now. They’re in the flow of like, ‘Okay, mommy’s got to go out with daddy tonight, and it’s for a good cause.'”

As a devoted board member of Baby2Baby, an organisation marking 15 years of distributing essential items to vulnerable children and families, Kerr remains deeply invested in supporting parents facing hardship. Balancing bedtime stories with high-profile philanthropic responsibilities requires immense presence of mind. By anchoring herself in stillness before the sun rises, she meets the delightful chaos of four growing boys with grace and unfaltering perspective.