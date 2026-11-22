Miley Cyrus has officially entered her quiet luxury, happily-ever-after era. Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning pop icon married her partner of five years, musician Maxx Morando, in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California. Exchanging vows beside a sun-drenched pool beneath an archway of ivory blossoms, the 33-year-old singer wore an ethereal white gown while guests – including her mother Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus – adhered to an understated all-black dress code.

It is a strikingly serene visual for an artist whose personal milestones were once picked apart under an unforgiving global microscope. Yet, as news of the California nuptials broke across our feeds, an affectionate Antipodean sentiment emerged: how long until we convince her to pack her bags for our shores? Cyrus has spent over a decade declaring Australia her spiritual territory, making the collective daydream of spotting her and Morando picking up sourdough in Byron Bay feel less like wishful thinking and more like an inevitable rite of passage.

Inside the Palm Springs Nuptials: Poolside Vows and California Cool

The private estate setting in Palm Springs offered a distinct change of pace from Hollywood’s traditional bridal spectacles. Having met on a blind date in 2021, Cyrus and Morando opted for an affair that felt deliberately grounded, mirroring the discreet rhythm of their relationship. The ceremony followed a romantic engagement in Japan, where Morando orchestrated a surprise proposal in Kyoto.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation and I had completely surrendered and I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised,” Cyrus explained during an interview with Good Morning America. Morando later admitted to Wonderland that keeping the secret took serious tactical precision: “I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” Morando said.

Who Is Maxx Morando? The Indie Musician Behind the Low-Key Romance

For those wondering who captured the heart of pop music’s reigning rock-and-roll siren, Morando is an accomplished 28-year-old drummer and producer rooted in the Los Angeles alternative scene. Currently behind the kit for indie-rock outfit Liily – and previously a member of punk-pop group The Regrettes – Morando brings an unpretentious, anti-celebrity sensibility to Cyrus’s orbit.

The couple have occasionally crossed creative paths, including Liily’s performance on Cyrus’s televised New Year’s Eve special in 2022, but their personal life has remained private. Following the high-voltage public scrutiny that defined Cyrus’s twenties, including her marriage to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth which ended in 2019, Morando’s calming creative presence has coincided with the most stable, critically lauded chapter of her career.

Australia’s Enduring Claim: Why Miley Remains an Honorary Local

While Southern California serves as their domestic base, the Australian cultural claim over Cyrus remains stubbornly intact. For more than a decade, the singer has openly reciprocated that warmth, forging a relationship with the country that stands independently of her past romance.

In an interview with Pedestrian.TV, Cyrus reflected candidly on that bond: “Australia’s kind of been a second home for me for the last 10 years,” Cyrus said, praising the energy of crowds in Sydney and Melbourne. That affinity was evident in March 2020, when she flew out to headline a massive bushfire relief concert to support local wildlife – an event called off at the eleventh hour by early pandemic lockdowns. “I’m very passionate about restoring the wildlife in Australia and supporting Australians the way they’ve been so supportive of me,” she noted.

The Byron Bay Daydream: Pop Culture’s Favourite Sanctuary

Which brings us, naturally, to the perennial Australian fantasy: ten dollars says the newlyweds eventually spend a creative sabbatical in the Northern Rivers. Australia has an established track record of embracing bohemian American musicians who crave good waves, coastal air, and the freedom to slip through town without a security motorcade.

Morando’s indie-rock pedigree and Cyrus’s vintage California ease would slot seamlessly into the hinterland hills of Bangalow or the sands of Wategos Beach. While the pair have not purchased local real estate, imagining them escaping Hollywood for an extended Antipodean retreat remains irresistible. Until tour dates or a holiday are officially announced, Australian fans will happily toast the newlyweds – confident that our favourite honorary resident will be back down under soon enough.