As Chanel staged its first Australian runway at Sydney’s The Cutaway, Hollywood royalty Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman commanded the front row in starkly opposed Blazy creations. Their dramatic fashion face-off reveals a bold new chapter for the Parisian maison.

When a Parisian couture house takes over Sydney Harbour, the city invariably takes note. Staged inside the cavernous sandstone expanse of The Cutaway at Barangaroo, Chanel presented its Cruise 2026/27 replica show – marking the very first time an international luxury maison has mounted a full replica presentation on Australian soil. Recreating the sun-drenched coastal grandeur of Biarritz within Sydney’s subterranean rock walls, the runway drew an unprecedented assembly of Australian cultural royalty.

Yet, for all the maritime-inspired tweeds descending the catwalk, the true masterclass in sartorial drama unfolded front row. Seated side by side at the evening presentation were Hollywood powerhouses and global Chanel ambassadors Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman. Both women arrived dressed in look-defining creations from artistic director Matthieu Blazy’s freshly minted Spring/Summer 2027 collection. However, their respective interpretations of modern Chanel could not have occupied more opposing ends of the aesthetic spectrum.

Margot Robbie Subverts Front-Row Glamour in Sheer Boudoir Silk

Robbie opted for an exercise in delicate, translucent vulnerability, stepping out in an ivory silk slip set that brought boudoir codes into the daylight. The ensemble featured gossamer accordion pleating cascading from a delicate bralette, punctuated at the bust by a single, handcrafted fabric camellia. Rather than relying on traditional lingerie lace, Robbie grounded the translucent confection with vintage-inspired, high-waisted jersey briefs.

The choice was far more than a provocative red-carpet reveal. Blazy’s deliberate inclusion of opaque athletic jersey served as a cerebral salute to Gabrielle Chanel herself, who fundamentally disrupted Parisian fashion in the 1910s by liberating women from corsetry with men’s underwear fabric. Robbie leaned effortlessly into the relaxed sensuality of the ensemble, pairing the fluid silhouette with a 1960s-inspired flipped blonde bob, dewy makeup and a classic black quilted flap bag. The look felt sunlit, youthful and distinctly unfussy – a modern Australian sensibility meeting European couture traditions.

Nicole Kidman Commands Barangaroo in Razor-Sharp Power Tailoring

In direct, striking contrast to Robbie’s diaphanous white silk, Kidman offered an unapologetic lesson in architectural severity. Sitting directly beside her fellow Oscar nominee, the statuesque actress arrived in razor-sharp, masculine-coded tailoring, commanding the subterranean sandstone venue in a double-breasted jacket and trousers cut from matte black grain de poudre.

Kidman layered the structured suiting over a discreet silk-cotton base and a stiff, pristine white collared shirt buttoned high to the throat. Styled with pointed-toe patent pumps and tumbling strawberry-blonde waves, her look championed the house’s enduring flirtation with androgynous codes. Where Robbie was soft, translucent and breezy, Kidman was monolithic, tailored and severe. Together, the pair formed an immaculate monochrome tableau that underscored the multifaceted vocabulary Blazy is building at the French maison – one capable of housing whisper-light romance and tailored power suiting with equal conviction.

A Tale of Two Muses: The Enduring Lineage of Chanel’s Australian Royalty

The visual dialogue between Robbie and Kidman was more than an inspired clash of hemlines and tailoring; it was a celebration of two distinct eras of Australian star power at 31 Rue Cambon. Kidman’s ties to the double-C emblem stretch back more than two decades to 2004, when she starred in Baz Luhrmann’s cinematic, record-breaking Chanel No. 5 campaign – a relationship officially solidified when she was named a global house ambassador in 2025. With Luhrmann seated nearby and Kylie Minogue providing the evening’s musical pulse, Kidman represented the house’s golden age of dramatic Hollywood cinematic romance.

Robbie, by comparison, carries a deeply poignant chapter of Chanel history. In 2018, the late Karl Lagerfeld personally selected the Queensland-born actress as his final global ambassador before his passing, cementing her role as the bridge guiding the label through Virginie Viard’s tenure and into Blazy’s contemporary chapter. For an evening celebrating the historic bridge between Paris and Australia, having two generations of No. 5 icons seated together in Sydney was an intentional statement. In tailoring or translucent silk, both proved that the Australian woman continues to shape the spirit of French couture.