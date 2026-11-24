One of the biggest influences at New York Fashion Week is Catherine Holstein’s distinctive fashion vision. On a brisk Saturday night at the industrial Brooklyn Navy Yard, Khaite presented its Spring/Summer 2027 collection to an audience that read like a who’s who of contemporary fashion. When Holstein speaks, the fashion industry pays close attention to her every move, taking cues from everything from oversized outerwear to the shape of an ankle boot.

Yet among the gossamer fabrics, undone corsetry and dramatic proportions that drifted down the runway, it was a subtle footwear detail that immediately caught the front row’s attention. As Kaia Gerber opened the show in a rare catwalk turn, one message was unmistakable: the long-running dominance of the blunt, boxy square toe could be coming to an end. In its place, Khaite made an uncompromising case for the return of the razor-sharp pointed shoe, a silhouette many of us thought we’d left behind.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard Runway: A Sharp Statement

Every pair of footwear sent down the runway, without exception, was finished with a dramatic toe. While previous seasons saw Holstein favoured sculptural minimalism and softer, rounded shapes, SS27 marked a clear change in direction. From classic high-cut pumps crafted in deep inky leathers to minimalist high-heeled sandals with delicate ankle straps, the elongated silhouette stood out with every step across the warehouse floor. There was no mistaking the direction; the pointed toe was presented as the definitive footwear trend for the season ahead.

Holstein didn’t introduce the trend through just one or two standout looks. By outfitting every single model in an exaggerated, needle-fine toe, Khaite effectively made a clear statement about the seasons’ footwear direction. The shoes cut a stark, decisive figure beneath structured tailoring and floor-skimming hems, adding a sharp, elegant finish to each look. It was footwear stripped of unnecessary distraction, relying entirely on a distinctive pointed silhouette to dictate the proportions of each silhouette.

Why Fashion Is Ready To Retire The Square Toe

For several seasons now, footwear trends have learned heavily towards 1990s-inspired practicality. Square toes, rounded ballet flats and chunky loafers have dominated everyday wardrobes, loved for their comfort, clean shapes and praticality. They became part of the undestated aesthetic associated with quiet luxury. Yet fashion is always moving forward, and tastes have gradually shifted away from chunky, understated footwear toward something sharper, leaner and far more intentional. Holstein understands that after years of soft edges, a sharper, more glamourous look feels refreshing.

Pointed toes can completely change the look of an outfit, creating a contrast that square-toe styles simply can’t achieve. By extending the leg line, an exaggerated point adds a instant polished finish to softer, transitional outfits. Paired against Holstein’s structured trapeze skirts, sheer tulle overlays and cropped skinny trousers, the pointed court shoes and sandals brought a sense of structure and precision. It marks a decisive shift from relaxed, off-duty minimalism to deliberate sophistication, proving that a pointed toe remains one of the easiest ways to give relaxed tailoring a more polished finish.

Dark Romance And Front-Row Endorsement

The pointed shoes were also closely tied to the collection’s overall aesthetic; it served as the finishing touch to Holstein’s dark romantic vision. On the catwalk, models wore tousled, backcombed bouffant hairstyles paired with fresh, natural-looking skin and glossy black manicures. Vintage-inspired bras replaced traditional tops, while delicate 3D floral lace swept across column skirts, creating a contrast between delicate femininity and sharp, structure details. The pointed shoes brought those contrasting elements together, adding a darker edge to the delicate fabrics.

Naturally, the front row offered its own endorsement of the collection before the first model stepped out. The front row was dominated by head-to-toe looks, with Pamela Anderson, Alexa Chung, Nara Smith, Elsa Hosk and Riley Keough all embracing Khaite’s dark, glamourous aesthetic. For fashion observers tracking directional silhouettes, the message was clear. Pointed-toe shoes have were firmly back on the luxury fashion agenda, bringing a welcome bite back to modern tailoring and pointing towards a new direction in footwear.