Beyond the iconic sapphire ring, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has spent years weaving subtle archival tributes into her wardrobe. From an unforgettable 1983 Perth tour reference to sharp couture, these calculated silhouettes conceal an evolving multi-generational secret.

When Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped out for her engagement portrait in 2010 wearing that 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, comparisons to Princess Diana were inevitable. Yet over the past decade and a half, Catherine’s relationship with her late mother-in-law’s sartorial legacy has evolved into something far more compelling than routine imitation. Where commentary often fixates on the heirloom jewels, Catherine has quietly cultivated an intricate visual dialogue with Diana’s archive, weaving decades of royal style history into her own contemporary wardrobe.

Rather than treating Diana’s silhouettes as costumes to replicate, Catherine translates them through modern British couture. It is an exercise in fashion diplomacy: sharp tailoring, graphic motifs, and clever colour-blocking that honour royal heritage while projecting her own authority. From state banquets to international tours, this sartorial lineage is far deeper and more deliberate than a casual glance reveals.

The Couture Lineage: Catherine Walker And The Art Of Royal Tailoring

At the heart of this visual continuity lies Catherine Walker, the Chelsea-based atelier that dressed Diana through her most formative public years. Diana turned to the designer for structural armour – garments that nipped the waist, sharpened the shoulders, and commanded a room without a word. Catherine has adopted an identical strategy, frequently enlisting the fashion house to engineer coats and daywear that mirror Diana’s sharpest graphic moments.

Consider Catherine’s appearance at the Karolinska Institute during her 2018 tour of Sweden, wearing a bespoke red-and-white houndstooth coat dress by Catherine Walker. The high-contrast pattern recalled Diana’s standout houndstooth ensemble from Princess Eugenie’s christening in 1990. At the 2019 Order of the Garter service, Catherine turned again to the atelier for a white coat dress with black piping and a Lock & Co. hat – drawing a line back to Diana’s monochrome Tomas Starzewski suit from V-J Day in 1995. Even in formal eveningwear, the blueprint remains: Catherine’s strapless black velvet Alexander McQueen gown at the 2011 Sun Military Awards echoed the black taffeta gown Diana debuted at Goldsmith’s Hall in May 1981.

Colour Diplomacy And The Perth 1983 Connection

Beyond structured tailoring, Catherine frequently channels Diana through high-octane colour choices, reviving specific shades from Diana’s most documented travels. For Australians, there is a particularly sweet historical resonance to Catherine’s appearance at Trooping the Colour in June 2017. Attending the parade, Catherine chose an Alexander McQueen dress in an electric candy pink with gathered neckline detailing, topped with a tonal Jane Taylor fascinator.

Fashion observers quickly recognised the reference: Diana’s Donald Campbell suit and matching John Boyd fascinator, worn during her landmark 1983 tour of Australia at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Bentley. Catherine’s look captured the buoyant spirit of Diana’s Australian visit, translating the 1980s bubblegum palette into sleek 21st-century proportions.

Print choices, too, reflect this ongoing exchange. Diana made graphic polka dots a fixture of royal summer dressing, memorably wearing a cobalt-and-white coat dress to greet West German President Richard von Weizsäcker in July 1986. Decades later, Catherine reinterpreted that nautical energy at Wimbledon in July 2022 in a pleated polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich. Whether deploying Highland tartan – echoing Diana’s 1987 Bute Highland Games look with her own Alexander McQueen coat dress in Scotland – or vibrant primary shades, Catherine treats Diana’s archive as a living reference library.

Heirloom Jewels And The Next Royal Generation

Naturally, the jewellery box remains the most intimate point of connection. Catherine has worn Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings – a gift ahead of her 1981 wedding – for dozens of state functions. She has also refashioned historical pieces for modern ease, notably remodelling Diana’s Saudi sapphire suite into delicate double-drop earrings. Both women have also shared an affinity for British fine jeweller Kiki McDonough, a Royal Warrant holder whose colourful earrings Diana collected, and of which Catherine reportedly owns around 20 pairs.

Now, this generational dialogue is extending into the future. At the 2025 Trooping the Colour celebrations, Catherine chose an aqua-and-white trimmed Catherine Walker coat dress with a Juliette Botterill hat – an ensemble clearly informed by Diana’s blue Catherine Walker suit worn in New Delhi in 1992. The poignant distinction this time was the visual harmony with Princess Charlotte, who stood beside her mother in a coordinated aqua palette. By introducing her daughter to the same disciplined palette and shared couture house, Catherine is not merely preserving Diana’s legacy; she is ensuring it lives on in royal style for decades to come.