Few footwear styles carry quite as much sartorial baggage as the humble thong. For decades, the flat rubber sandal belonged almost exclusively to beach days, gym showers and quick trips to the shops. Yet in recent seasons, fashion’s most divisive slip-on has enjoyed a remarkable comeback, quietly challenging ballet flats and slingbacks for the title of summer’s must-have footwear.

Leading this unexpected renaissance are Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner, who have systematically stripped the shoe of its low-effort, beach-bum connotations. Rather than treating the flat thong as an afterthought, both women have recontextualised it as the linchpin of warm-weather dressing, pairing sleek, sculptural leather versions with precision tailoring, crisp shirting, and sweeping evening wear.

The Row Effect: How the Beach Staple Went Quiet Luxury

The rehabilitation of the flip-flop is not an endorsement of flimsy foam pluggers. Instead, this shift belongs entirely to the minimalist design vocabulary established by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at The Row. When the label introduced silhouettes like the Dune Sandal ($690 USD) and the sleek calfskin City Flip-Flop ($890 USD), it reframed what a flat thong could be. Global fashion platform Lyst noted a 162 per cent spike in searches for luxury thong sandals following their runway and street appearances.

The difference lies in material discipline. Where traditional beach thongs bend and slap noisily against the pavement, their luxury counterparts feature stiff leather footbeds, cushioned soles, square-toe geometries, and clean V-straps crafted from Italian calfskin. By exchanging garish primary colours for espresso, ecru, and jet black, high-fashion houses transformed a disposable holiday shoe into an architectural foundation piece.

The Kendall Formula: Offsetting Ease with Rigid Tailoring

Making a footwear staple that feels inherently relaxed look put-together requires a careful balancing act, a feat Kendall Jenner has mastered across Los Angeles and Paris. Jenner avoids the pitfall of looking underdressed by applying a strict sartorial contrast: pairing ultra-minimal black leather thongs exclusively with heavyweight, structured separates.

Rather than reaching for tracksuits or distressed cut-off shorts, Jenner routinely grounds her flip-flops with stiff, dark-wash, straight-leg denim cut cleanly to skim the ankle. Up top, she layers an unbuttoned menswear Oxford shirt or crisp cotton poplin over a fitted white tee, finishing the look with sharp sunglasses and a structured leather tote like The Row Margaux. The flat sandal offsets the severity of the tailoring, executing the “wrong shoe” theory with effortless polish.

The J.Law Rule: High-Low Nonchalance and Red-Carpet Defiance

If Jenner’s formula is about rigid structure, Jennifer Lawrence approaches the thong sandal with fluid nonchalance. The Oscar-winning actress has become Manhattan’s unofficial patron of high-low dressing, frequently seen navigating cobblestones in leather thongs styled beneath billowing silk trousers, lightweight trench coats, and sweeping linen coordinates.

Lawrence took this casual approach to its logical extreme at the Cannes Film Festival, when she stepped out in a crimson Christian Dior Haute Couture ballgown with flat black thongs concealed beneath her skirt. While fashion critics initially assumed the move was a deliberate feminist protest against the festival’s notorious high-heels mandate, Lawrence later set the record straight with characteristic candidness.

“I was not making a political statement,” Lawrence said. “My shoes were a size too big, and I knew if I went down in shoes that were too big, I’d fall.” Political or not, the image instantly dismantled the arbitrary hierarchy between red-carpet couture and flat footwear, proving that an understated sandal can ground even the most dramatic silhouettes.

The Australian Verdict: Why the High-Fashion Thong Works Here

For Australian wardrobes, where the thong has forever been a cultural birthright, this luxury repositioning feels remarkably natural. While international tastemakers may celebrate the trend as a daring experiment in anti-fashion, local style codes have long favoured coastal ease fused with modern simplicity.

The emergence of elevated leather styles from local labels such as St. Agni and A.Emery has made incorporating the silhouette entirely seamless for warm Southern Hemisphere days. Paired with relaxed linen suiting for long lunches or worn with a silk slip for alfresco dinners, the refined thong bridges the gap between sensible comfort and cosmopolitan elegance, finally giving an everyday icon the high-fashion credit it deserves.