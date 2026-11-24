When Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child, the imagery was as tender as it was understated. A quiet black-and-white portrait captured the 54-year-old actor cradling his newborn son against his chest, accompanied by the simple caption: “He’s here. We are so in love.” Amid the cascade of well-wishes from Hollywood peers, one subtle notification caught the collective eye of pop culture devotees: a public double-tap from Theroux’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston.

In an entertainment landscape where high-profile break-ups routinely devolve into frosty silences, legal skirmishes or calculated public relations indifference, Aniston’s digital nod was a refreshing breath of fresh air. It was neither theatrical nor performative, but rather an elegant, unhurried gesture affirming what both actors have insisted for years: that the end of a marriage does not have to mean the end of genuine goodwill.

A Promise Kept: The Anatomy of an Amicable Split

The enduring affection between Aniston and Theroux has long defied standard celebrity gossip tropes. The pair first crossed paths in 2007, though romantic sparks did not formally ignite until 2011 while filming the comedy Wanderlust. What followed was an engagement in 2012 and an intimate backyard wedding in August 2015. When they announced their separation in early 2018, their joint statement carried a distinct promise that cynical observers were quick to dismiss at the time: “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Remarkably, the former couple actually meant it. While the phrase “remaining best friends” is often deployed as Hollywood damage control, Aniston and Theroux have spent the years since casually demonstrating what genuine post-marital respect looks like. From exchanging warm birthday tributes to maintaining mutual friendships circles, their dynamic has remained remarkably untroubled. In an interview with The Times in 2024, Theroux was unequivocal about the permanence of their connection, noting that Aniston “is still very dear to me.” Her recent gesture on his baby announcement – joined by her longtime friend Courteney Cox – feels less like a surprise and more like the natural continuation of an eight-year pact.

Justin Theroux’s New Era of Fatherhood

For Theroux, fatherhood marks a deeply joyful milestone. The actor and Bloom, known for her roles in The Gilded Age and Fallout, began dating in 2023, announced their engagement in 2024 and tied the knot during an intimate seaside celebration in Tulum, Mexico the following year. Bloom later brought a delightful, down-to-earth candour to the couple’s pregnancy journey during an appearance on the Today show, laughing as she recounted Theroux’s deadpan, mock-bewildered reaction upon hearing the unexpected news: “How?”

That blend of wry humour and profound tenderness carried over to their annoncement, where friends including David Beckham, Nina Dobrev and Brenda Song offered celebratory comments. Welcoming his first child at 54 alongside Bloom, 32, Theroux enters a chapter defined by quiet domesticity – one his former partner was evidently eager to celebrate without hesitation.

Grounded, Fulfilled and Looking Forward

Crucially, Aniston’s support comes from a position of profound personal contentment. For months, the actress has been quietly thriving in her relationship with author, speaker and hypnotherapy specialist Jim Curtis. Introduced through mutual friends after Aniston had read and admired his work on self-help and healing, their romance developed steadily away from the red-carpet frenzy, from sunny Mediterranean escapes in Mallorca to cosy family holidays.

When Curtis appeared on the Today show earlier this year, visibly flustered by the host’s gentle ribbing, he smiled warmly and described their romance as a “dream.” Aniston herself made their connection public with an affectionate birthday tribute, writing, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished.” Surrounded by her own sense of peace, her instinctive embrace of Theroux’s new parenthood speaks volumes. It is proof that moving on does not require rewriting history – and that cheering for someone else’s happiness becomes second nature when you are entirely grounded in your own.