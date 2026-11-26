There is a distinct kind of alchemy that occurs when an Australian who has conquered the international stage returns home to the soil. For Nicole Kidman, whose working life spans Cannes red carpets, Balenciaga couture and transatlantic filming schedules, grounding has long been found not in an ultra-modern coastal compound, but within the cool-climate quietude of the New South Wales Southern Highlands.

Tucked away in the pastoral enclave of Sutton Forest, Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, purchased Bunya Hill in 2008 for $6.5 million AUD. Spanning 111 acres – roughly 45 hectares – of undulating green paddocks and mature windbreaks, the estate sits far removed from the manicured gloss of Beverly Hills. Here, Hollywood glamour yields to slow living, where one of cinema’s most celebrated figures tends to a productive orchard, boiling seasonal fruit into jars of homemade jam and collecting fresh eggs from the chook run before the rest of the world wakes up.

An 1878 Georgian Sanctuary in Sutton Forest

Rather than commissioning a modern architectural showpiece, Kidman chose an authentic slice of colonial Australian history. Built in 1878, the two-storey Georgian homestead carries a pedigree that predates the modern concept of celebrity retreats. During the 1880s, the estate served as a vice-regal summer retreat for Lord Augustus Loftus, the Governor of New South Wales, who sought respite in the region’s crisp highland air and pastoral serenity.

That sense of classical permanence remains deeply felt across the grounds. Deep sandstone verandas wrap around the exterior, casting gentle shade during warm summer afternoons and shielding the house from highland winter chills. Inside, the architecture honours traditional 19th-century craft, retaining its pressed-metal ceilings, a sweeping carved cedar staircase, and 10 individual marble fireplaces distributed throughout the expansive floor plan.

Understated Elegance: Inside the Homestead’s Light-Filled Rooms

The interiors strike a deliberate balance between moody historical charm and relaxed Australian comfort. Near the front entrance, the atmosphere leans traditional and contemplative. A dedicated billiard room sits across the hall from an enviable personal library, where floor-to-ceiling wooden bookcases hold cherished volumes. These richly toned, intimate spaces celebrate the original heritage of the home, offering quiet corners for reading by firelight.

Move further into the private family quarters, however, and the mood shifts into something far more ethereal. When Kidman opened her doors to Vogue for their video series 73 Questions, the camera revealed a formal living room washed entirely in serene shades of white and cream. Flooded with natural light, the room is anchored by an open hearth and an elegant grand piano. Nearby, the kitchen forms the informal epicentre of daily life, centred around an expansive rustic timber dining table that comfortably seats eight, complete with its own roaring fireplace where family life with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret naturally unfolds.

Orchard Harvests and Slow Living on the Land

Beyond the sandstone walls, Bunya Hill functions as an authentic working farm rather than a manicured film set. The paddocks are home to a handsome herd of Black Angus cattle, alongside six alpacas, grazing sheep, and roaming chooks. Yet it is the private fruit orchard that provides Kidman with her most tactile domestic escape. Harvesting the seasonal yield by hand, the actor regularly simmers the fruit into batches of homemade preserves for family and visiting guests, embracing the quiet rhythm of paddock-to-jar living.

Wandering past the orchard, stone paths wind towards a detached guest cottage, an 18-metre swimming pool, and a private tennis court discreetly tucked into the rolling landscape. When asked during her estate tour to name the single greatest luxury the 111-acre property offers, Kidman did not point to the heritage finishes or vice-regal pedigree. Instead, her answer was immediate and understated: `”The simplicity, the air, the peace,”` Kidman said. In a life spent under perpetual studio lighting, Bunya Hill remains her most restorative sanctuary.