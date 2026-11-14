Four years after breaking the internet with her creamy vodka sauce, Gigi Hadid has shared the savoury staple she routinely cooks for partner Bradley Cooper. This unmeasured family-inspired dish relies on an ingenious prep method that completely alters the texture of the pan.

In May 2020, at the height of global lockdowns, Gigi Hadid single-handedly cleared supermarket shelves of double cream and rigatoni with her viral spicy vodka pasta. That recipe quickly became a cultural touchstone, cementing the supermodel as an unexpectedly capable culinary influencer. Yet, four years after sending home cooks into an internet-fuelled frenzy, Hadid has stepped back into the kitchen to reveal that the dish she actually prepares on high rotation for partner Bradley Cooper looks delightfully different.

Inviting cameras into her cooking space for Vogue France’s “Now Serving” series, the 31-year-old Guest in Residence founder traded the heavy, creamy tomato sauce for a fragrant prosciutto and herb spaghetti. “I’ve definitely made this for my man,” Hadid said while tossing the pasta in a glossy emulsion of olive oil and aromatics. “He loves this.” It is a rare, affectionate window into the quiet domestic routine she shares with the 51-year-old actor, proving that the real way to his heart is remarkably unfussy.

The Anatomy of Cooper’s Favourite Prosciutto Spaghetti

Far from an impromptu invention, the meal is Hadid’s own spin on a family-friend recipe affectionately known as “Tim’s Pasta: Gigi’s Version”. The foundation is refreshingly elemental: spaghetti dressed with ripe chopped tomatoes, sliced garlic, extra virgin olive oil, toasted pine nuts, grated Parmesan and a liberal pinch of red pepper flakes for subtle heat. For the greenery, Hadid opts for coriander – though home cooks in Australia leaning towards classic Italian flavours can seamlessly substitute flat-leaf parsley without losing any of the dish’s aromatic charm.

The real secret of the dish, however, lies in Hadid’s specific preparation of the cured pork. Rather than roughly dicing the prosciutto, she stacks the delicate ribbons into an overlapping floral pattern on her chopping board before slicing them into uneven slivers. This deliberate variation in size creates contrasting textures in the pan. The finer pieces crisp up rapidly in hot olive oil like salty lardons, while the broader ribbons remain tender and chewy, delivering concentrated bursts of savoury depth with every forkful.

Middle Eastern Heritage and Cooking from the Heart

Watching Hadid manoeuvre around the stove also puts an end to any suspicion that her culinary habits are purely performative. She openly admits to harbouring a lifelong obsession with cooking programmes, confessing that she spent sick days from school absorbing food television rather than cartoons. “I’ve just been a student of television cooking for my entire life,” she explained. Yet despite her technical appreciation for culinary shows, her method behind the bench is strictly anti-recipe.

Her relaxed, measurement-free philosophy is inherited directly from her father, Mohamed Hadid, whom she credits as the household’s true culinary artist. “The biggest thing I learned from my dad is cook with your heart. He’s not a big measurer either,” Hadid said. Her father’s traditional Palestinian cooking remains a deep source of comfort for her, and she frequently turns to Middle Eastern staples when cooking at home. “I have a huge jar of za’atar in my kitchen that I cook with a lot,” she noted, highlighting how those instinctive, layered seasonings inform her everyday dishes.

Grounded Romance Away from the Spotlight

The casual ease with which Hadid speaks about cooking for Cooper mirrors the couple’s low-key dynamic. First linked romantically in late 2023, the pair have intentionally kept their relationship away from the relentless flashbulbs of Hollywood, opting instead for discreet outings and domestic comfort. In her accompanying Vogue France cover interview, Hadid offered rare insight into why the partnership feels uniquely enduring.

“What’s beautiful about my current relationship, and so different from what I’ve experienced before, is the ability to be deeply honest,” Hadid said. “To say what we think, when we think it. We don’t necessarily understand all the challenges of each other’s jobs, but the important thing is to have someone who supports you – and helps you stay grounded.”

That sense of grounding extends to their blended family life. Hadid, who shares five-year-old daughter Khai with former partner Zayn Malik, readily admits that kitchen time is rarely a solitary, cinematic affair. Instead, she balances tossing pasta with parenting duties while Khai chats or paints nearby on the counter. Ultimately, that unpretentious balance is what makes this prosciutto and herb spaghetti feel so special: it is not a performance for an audience, but a warm, dependable weeknight staple meant to be shared with the people who matter most.