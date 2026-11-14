Stepping out in New York, 23-year-old Carys Douglas revived an archival 1996 Gucci lace top first worn by her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The daring Tom Ford silhouette bridges thirty years of red-carpet glamour with an effortless modern edge.

When your mother possesses one of Hollywood’s most impeccably preserved red-carpet archives, shopping vintage requires little more than an elevator ride to the family wardrobe. For Carys Douglas, raiding the vaults is not merely an exercise in nostalgic playacting – it has become an art form. Stepping out at the Gucci x Moda Operandi cocktail party in New York City, the 23-year-old arrived wearing a garment with a pedigree older than herself: an archival sheer black lace top designed by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1996.

The piece was first debuted by her mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the Westwood premiere of The Long Kiss Goodnight in 1996, seven years before Douglas was born. While children of Hollywood royalty frequently attempt to channel their parents’ sartorial footprints, rarely does an archival reinterpretation look quite so effortless. Stripped of its original nineties modesty layers, the piece felt decidedly modern, confirming that peak-era Ford remains fashion’s most potent common denominator.

A 1996 Tom Ford Masterpiece Reimagined for 2026

The garment in question is quintessential mid-nineties Gucci: crafted from delicate black floral lace, it features flared, romantic sleeves and an audacious plunging neckline that descends almost to the waist. When Zeta-Jones wore the runway look nearly three decades ago, she opted for a degree of red-carpet discretion. The Welsh actress layered an opaque black tube top underneath the sheer bodice, balancing the transparency with matching flared lace trousers and cascading, high-glamour curls.

Douglas, however, approached the garment through a contemporary, Gen Z lens. Eschewing undergarments for an uninterrupted lace front, she transformed the flowing top into a sharp evening statement by tucking it into a tailored black miniskirt. Grounded with sheer black tights, understated pointed-toe heels and luminous, pared-back makeup, the look shifted the focus entirely to line and texture. Where her mother presented dramatic Hollywood siren energy, Douglas delivered sleek downtown polish, illustrating how proportion shifts can instantly refresh an archival design.

The Enduring Cult of Mid-’90s Gucci

To understand why this specific fashion raid resonated so strongly, one must consider the provenance. The year 1996 marked the zenith of Tom Ford’s reinvention of Gucci. Arriving at a storied Italian house plagued by family drama and creative inertia, the designer injected an unapologetic, razor-sharp sensuality that redefined modern luxury. His mid-nineties collections – defined by liquid silk shirts, hip-slung tailoring and subversive lace – remain amongst the most fiercely collected artefacts on the secondary market.

Zeta-Jones was one of the early champions of this aesthetic during her rise in the late 1990s, acquiring pieces that functioned as armor for the unforgiving flashbulbs of Hollywood. By preserving these designs intact, she created an invaluable time capsule. For Douglas to wear the top now is not simply a charming family tribute; it underscores the sheer staying power of Ford’s tailoring, which cuts through today’s ephemeral trend cycles with ease.

An Archival Wardrobe Turned Sustainable Signature

This is far from the first time Douglas has dipped into her mother’s historical collection. In 2024, to mark her 21st birthday, she famously wore the sheer pink Emanuel Ungaro slip dress with lace trim that Zeta-Jones debuted at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. More recently, she attended the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala wearing an embellished black slip dress first worn by Zeta-Jones to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2005.

While fashion commentators often reduce celebrity dressing to aesthetic coincidence, Douglas treats the family archive as a considered, circular alternative to trend chasing. In an interview with People, she reflected on her preference for historic garments over contemporary retail. “I feel I love vintage clothes. I don’t really like to buy. I’m not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons, so I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from,” Douglas said.

In an era dominated by fleeting digital aesthetics and disposable garments, Douglas’ thoughtful raids on her mother’s wardrobe offer something refreshingly authentic. By selecting museum-grade pieces and styling them on her own terms, she proves that the most compelling eveningwear does not require a fresh runway order – only an appreciation for enduring design and an enviable family inheritance.