Before Greta Gerwig’s Barbie coated the globe in blinding neon pink and hauled in billions at the box office, Margot Robbie was operating at the centre of an entirely different kind of domestic reality. The year was 2014, and Hollywood was scrambling to understand the magnetic young Australian who had just held her own against Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Robbie, however, was not plotting corporate domination from a private cabana at the Chateau Marmont.

Instead, she was splitting utility bills in a draughty four-bedroom sharehouse in Clapham, South London, hashing out story pitches over mismatched mugs at a laminate kitchen table. That unassuming suburban terrace was the official birthplace of LuckyChap Entertainment – the disruptive indie production house she quietly founded with three housemates long before she became the most formidable producer-star in modern cinema.

An Impromptu Pact After The Wolf Of Wall Street

The genesis of the enterprise reads less like a boardroom syllabus and more like the unplanned aftermath of a particularly energetic red-carpet afterparty. Robbie had touched down in London to promote The Wolf of Wall Street, accompanied by her Gold Coast childhood friend Sophia Kerr. Also in the fold were assistant directors Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, two British crew members Robbie had befriended months earlier on the Belgian set of the Second World War drama Suite Française.

Following the premiere, the quartet carried on celebrating in Robbie’s hotel suite until dawn, only hours before she was scheduled to board a flight to Los Angeles for the Golden Globes. In a haze of late-night enthusiasm and exhaustion, Robbie floated a delightfully impulsive suggestion. “I was like, ‘Ugh, wouldn’t it be fun if we all lived together?’” Robbie recalled. Three days later, the lease on a modest Clapham property was signed, converting an impulsive late-night pact into an enduring creative alliance.

The “Fuck Yes” Rule: Rewriting The Studio Pitch

Living under one roof, the flatmates quickly bonded over a shared frustration with the entertainment landscape. Long before legacy studios woke up to the commercial power of female audiences, Robbie and her co-founders noticed that compelling, female-led scripts were routinely sidelined, underfunded or flattened into sanitised archetypes. Gathering around their shared kitchen table, the group established LuckyChap in 2014 with an unapologetic mandate to back complex women’s stories and champion original voices.

Their greenlight strategy was refreshingly devoid of corporate jargon. Rather than relying on algorithmic forecasts or market focus groups, they trusted an instinctual standard established by Robbie herself. “Margot once said to me, ‘Whenever we’re reading things, if your immediate reaction isn’t Fuck yes, then it’s a no,’” Kerr explained. That decisive filter steered LuckyChap away from safe studio bets towards audacious gambles, including Craig Gillespie’s subversive biographical drama I, Tonya and Emerald Fennell’s venomous, Oscar-winning feature Promising Young Woman.

From Clapham Lino To The Nancy Meyers Kitchen

The domestic proximity naturally spilled over into romance. Robbie and Ackerley began dating during their Clapham sharehouse tenure, eventually marrying at an intimate Byron Bay ceremony in 2016. As LuckyChap accumulated accolades and expanded its slate toward cultural juggernauts like Saltburn and Barbie, the business outgrew its London origins, eventually relocating to an airy industrial space near Downtown Los Angeles.

Yet, the communal DNA of the London flatshare remains stubbornly intact. At their California headquarters, where indie playlists sound softly beneath a pink neon sign, the architectural centrepiece is an expansive marble island dubbed by Ackerley and Robbie as their “Nancy Meyers kitchen”. While Robbie commands the red carpets, Ackerley prefers managing operations away from the flashbulbs, making espresso and letting the creative work speak for itself. “He’s usually a very loud and friendly person, but he’s definitely behind the cam,” Robbie says. From washing dishes in Clapham to reshaping the modern Hollywood studio system, LuckyChap proved that cinema’s boldest cultural revolutions can begin right over the kettle.